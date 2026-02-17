Caught Red-Handed with Dead Hares and Dog

Kent Police’s Rural Task Force has slapped a two-year national Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on a man busted for hare coursing in Birchington.

On Saturday 18 January 2025, officers were called to Dane Road, Birchington, after members of the public spotted a man carrying dead hares over his shoulder. He was accompanied by a white and brown Lurcher, off its lead. Witnesses also saw a green vehicle stop nearby.

Arrest and Evidence Found

Police arrived 20 minutes after the call. The driver had fresh blood stains on his clothes, which he claimed came from an injured dog. A search uncovered a discarded monocular in a bush, which the man admitted was his. Nearby, officers found three dead hares hidden under a hedgerow just 10 feet from the vehicle.

He was arrested on the spot. In an interview, Gavin Chapman, 48, of Longmete Road, Preston, owned up to being there and owning the dog and monocular but denied actually hunting hares.

Two-Year Nationwide Ban and Penalties

After a court trial, Chapman was found guilty of being equipped for pursuing hares with dogs. On 30 January 2026 at Margate Magistrates’ Court, he was handed a two-year national CBO.

The order bans him from owning or controlling any dog on private land without permission throughout England and Wales. He must keep any dog on a lead in public and muzzle it. Alongside the CBO, Chapman got an 18-month conditional discharge and a fine.

Police Crackdown on Cruel Hare Coursing