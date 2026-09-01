Taxi driver jailed after falling asleep at wheel and killing man in A23 layby

A taxi driver has been jailed for six years after falling asleep at the wheel and fatally striking a man who had stopped safely in a layby on the A23.

Police were called shortly before 6.30am on Sunday, 17 August 2025, following a collision on the A23 at Merstham.

Philip Dray, 59, had pulled his Volkswagen into a layby for a break and was opening the driver’s door to get back into his vehicle when he was struck by an Audi.

CCTV showed the Audi’s nearside wheels crossing completely over the white lines into the layby before the vehicle corrected course after the collision.

Mr Dray died at the scene.

Driver caught on camera falling into microsleep

The Audi was being driven by Kolawole Erunkulu, 45, a taxi driver from Bexleyheath.

Footage from a camera inside Erunkulu’s vehicle showed him falling into periods of “microsleep” – brief episodes of sleep lasting only seconds.

During one of those episodes, the Audi veered from the carriageway into the layby and struck Mr Dray.

The vehicle continued for around another 10 seconds before Erunkulu pulled into the next layby.

Erunkulu was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in March 2026 and later pleaded guilty.

Six-year prison sentence

He appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday, 25 August, where he was jailed for six years.

The court was told that had he been convicted following a trial, the sentence would have been nine years.

Erunkulu was also disqualified from driving for eight years and will be required to take an extended retest before being allowed to drive again.

Family pay tribute to Philip

Mr Dray’s family described him as “sweet, gentle, and caring” and “an amazing partner and man”.

They have agreed to the release of footage showing Erunkulu falling asleep behind the wheel in an effort to highlight the dangers of driving while fatigued.