JAILED Taxi Driver Jailed for Raping Woman Who Fell Asleep in His Cab

A predatory cabbie has been locked up for brutally raping a woman who fell asleep...

Published: 4:40 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 2:22 am February 23, 2026

A predatory cabbie has been locked up for brutally raping a woman who fell asleep during her ride home.

Horrific Attack After Night Out in Wales

Dominic Dalton, 30, from Pencader, Carmarthenshire, preyed on his passenger after she nodded off in his taxi. The woman and her friend were picked up following a night out in Aberystwyth on February 25, 2024.

Dalton dropped off the friend, then switched off his meter and drove the sleeping woman to her home. Shockingly, he carried her inside and put her to bed before attacking her.

Victim Fights Back and Escapes

The woman woke to find Dalton raping her. Summoning every ounce of courage, she grabbed a kitchen knife and told him to leave. When he refused, she fled outside barefoot and slashed his tyres to stop him escaping.

She ran to a neighbour’s house to call the police, while Dalton tried to cover his tracks. He flagged down another taxi, claiming his tyres had blown out, and later returned to the woman’s home to retrieve her phone—only to find police already there.

Desperate Cover-Up Fails

Police uncovered that Dalton had searched phrases like “have you been falsely accused of rape?” and “perverting the course of justice” on his phone.

Despite denying all charges and claiming the sex was consensual, a jury took less than two hours to find him guilty. Dalton was sentenced to nine years behind bars at Swansea Crown Court.

Detective Praises Victim’s Bravery

DI Mathew Nelson said: “I sincerely commend the victim’s bravery and resilience in coming forward to report the heinous crime she endured. Engaging with the Criminal Justice System requires immense courage and deserves profound respect.”

“Dalton abused his position as a taxi driver, exploiting his passenger’s vulnerability and then lying about his actions. This sentence both punishes him and validates the victim’s voice. I hope it encourages other victims to speak up and reassures the community that perpetrators will face justice.”

Topics :Court NewsWeather Disruption

