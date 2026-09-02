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SUICIDE VEST Teenager jailed for nine-and-a-half years after making imitation suicide vest and sharing ‘trigger’ video

Teenager jailed for nine-and-a-half years after making imitation suicide vest and sharing ‘trigger’ video

 

A 19-year-old man who amassed terrorist material and filmed himself appearing to trigger an imitation suicide vest has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years following a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation.

Mohammed Khalil Nadir, of Clough Close, Middlesbrough, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, September 1, after being convicted in June of possessing articles for a terrorist purpose and disseminating terrorist publications.

The court heard Nadir had researched the mock explosive vest worn during the Heaton Park Synagogue attack before ordering a similar vest just hours later.

On the day it was delivered, he added 500 steel ball bearings to an online shopping basket.

Filmed himself wearing an imitation suicide vest

Nadir recorded himself wearing the vest after modifying it with a fake wire and trigger.

He then added the sound of an explosion to the footage before sharing the video on Telegram, the court heard.

Following his arrest in October 2025, Counter Terrorism Policing North East officers searched his property and found the weighted vest inside his wardrobe.

Investigators also recovered handwritten material promoting so-called martyrdom operations and a substantial quantity of terrorist material from his mobile devices.

This included Daesh propaganda videos and material advocating the killing of people described as “disbelievers”.

Police uncovered increasingly extreme material

Investigators said Nadir demonstrated an increasing commitment to extremist views and an interest in weapons.

Online conversations and voice messages examined during the investigation showed him seeking out people with similar views while expressing a desire to use violence to cause fear.

Counter Terrorism Policing said it was the combination of his escalating views and behaviour that ultimately resulted in his arrest and prosecution.

Extended restrictions after release

Nadir was sentenced to nine years and six months’ imprisonment.

Following his eventual release, he will also be subject to an extended licence for three years, a Serious Crime Prevention Order for five years, and a Terrorism Notification Order for 30 years.

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