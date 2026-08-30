Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - Crime - UK News

TRIO JAILED Three jailed across UK for rape campaign, false police reports and fatal drug-driving

Three jailed across UK for rape campaign, false police reports and fatal drug-driving

 

Three defendants have been jailed in separate cases across the UK involving a campaign of sexual violence and coercive control, repeated false allegations to police and a fatal collision involving a drug-impaired driver.

Warwickshire — James White jailed for 24 years

James White, who previously attracted condemnation for wearing a football shirt mocking the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, has been jailed for 24 years following a campaign of rape, violence and coercive control.

White subjected his victim to repeated sexual violence and physical attacks over a period of several weeks, including threats involving a knife.

The offending caused significant injuries and lasting trauma, with investigators praising the survivor for the courage she demonstrated throughout the case.

White had previously made headlines after wearing a football shirt displaying the words “97 – Not Enough”, an offensive reference to the 97 Liverpool supporters unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

Yorkshire — Woman jailed over false harassment allegations

In a separate case, Melissa Dinsdale, 29, has been jailed after repeatedly making false allegations that her former partner was harassing her.

Dinsdale contacted police on numerous occasions between August and December 2023.

As a result of her reports, her former partner was arrested five times, on occasions spending up to 15 hours in police custody.

An investigation subsequently established that the allegations were false.

Dinsdale was prosecuted for perverting the course of justice, with the court hearing how her actions caused significant distress to her former partner while consuming police resources.

Chester — Drug-driver jailed over motorcyclist’s death

Meanwhile, Matthew DuPlessis, 35, has been sentenced to nine years and three months’ imprisonment following a fatal collision which killed a motorcyclist.

DuPlessis appeared at Chester Crown Court after admitting causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs and perverting the course of justice.

The court heard that he was impaired by drugs when the fatal collision occurred and subsequently attempted to mislead investigators about his involvement.

His actions left the victim’s family dealing not only with their bereavement but also the consequences of his attempts to obstruct the investigation.

DuPlessis will also face a lengthy driving disqualification following his release.

The three unrelated cases concluded before courts in different parts of the country this week, with substantial custodial sentences imposed for offending ranging from serious sexual violence to interference with the criminal justice system and fatal driving.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three charged after loaded gun and machetes seized in Birmingham

GUN CHARGES Three charged after loaded gun and machetes seized in Birmingham

UK News
Two more charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed at Brent Civic Centre

MURDER CHARGES Two more charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed at Brent Civic Centre

Crime, UK News
Man, 41, dies after Audi crashes into tree during police pursuit

IOPC PROBE Man, 41, dies after Audi crashes into tree during police pursuit

UK News
Urgent search for missing 69-year-old after belongings found on Bembridge Beach

BEACH FIND Urgent search for missing 69-year-old after belongings found on Bembridge Beach

Missing Persons, UK News
Two men sentenced over roles in £266m money laundering operation

DIRTY MONEY Two men sentenced over roles in £266m money laundering operation

Court News, UK News
Two men arrested after serious assault outside McDonald’s in Swindon

TWO ARRESTED Two men arrested after serious assault outside McDonald’s in Swindon

Crime, UK News
Boy, 11, seriously injured after falling from e-scooter in Bradford

E SCOOTER Boy, 11, seriously injured after falling from e-scooter in Bradford

UK News
Seven dead after passenger ferry carrying 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

MULTIPLE DEATHS Seven dead after passenger ferry carrying 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

UK News
Three jailed across UK for rape campaign, false police reports and fatal drug-driving

TRIO JAILED Three jailed across UK for rape campaign, false police reports and fatal drug-driving

Court News, Crime, UK News
Police cordon Swindon town centre amid reports of serious assault near McDonald’s

KNIFE ATTACK Police cordon Swindon town centre amid reports of serious assault near McDonald’s

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
24 Hours in Police Custody returns with four-year hunt for suspects after teenager left for dead

DOUBLE BILL SPECIAL 24 Hours in Police Custody returns with four-year hunt for suspects after teenager left for dead

UK News
Seven arrested on suspicion of murder after newborn baby found dead in Sheffield

BABY MURDER PROBE Seven arrested on suspicion of murder after newborn baby found dead in Sheffield

Crime, UK News
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Southampton

DRIVER ARRESTED Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Southampton

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

WRONG WAY Family ‘nearly killed’ as van allegedly drives wrong way along A20 before police pursuit

UK News
Emergency services respond after person falls from bridge near Hove railway station

Emergency services respond after person falls from bridge near Hove railway station

UK News
Signal failures hit major rail routes across South East

BANK HOLIDAY TRAVEL Signal failures hit major rail routes across South East

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Care assistant who stole morphine from vulnerable resident avoids jail

DRUG THEFT Care assistant who stole morphine from vulnerable resident avoids jail

UK News
Woman, 76, dies after serious two-vehicle crash on A3057 in Andover

FATAL CRASH Woman, 76, dies after serious two-vehicle crash on A3057 in Andover

UK News
Search for two missing fishermen called off after boat sinks in English Channel

CALLED OFF Search for two missing fishermen called off after boat sinks in English Channel

UK News
Watch Live