Three jailed across UK for rape campaign, false police reports and fatal drug-driving

Three defendants have been jailed in separate cases across the UK involving a campaign of sexual violence and coercive control, repeated false allegations to police and a fatal collision involving a drug-impaired driver.

Warwickshire — James White jailed for 24 years

James White, who previously attracted condemnation for wearing a football shirt mocking the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, has been jailed for 24 years following a campaign of rape, violence and coercive control.

White subjected his victim to repeated sexual violence and physical attacks over a period of several weeks, including threats involving a knife.

The offending caused significant injuries and lasting trauma, with investigators praising the survivor for the courage she demonstrated throughout the case.

White had previously made headlines after wearing a football shirt displaying the words “97 – Not Enough”, an offensive reference to the 97 Liverpool supporters unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

Yorkshire — Woman jailed over false harassment allegations

In a separate case, Melissa Dinsdale, 29, has been jailed after repeatedly making false allegations that her former partner was harassing her.

Dinsdale contacted police on numerous occasions between August and December 2023.

As a result of her reports, her former partner was arrested five times, on occasions spending up to 15 hours in police custody.

An investigation subsequently established that the allegations were false.

Dinsdale was prosecuted for perverting the course of justice, with the court hearing how her actions caused significant distress to her former partner while consuming police resources.

Chester — Drug-driver jailed over motorcyclist’s death

Meanwhile, Matthew DuPlessis, 35, has been sentenced to nine years and three months’ imprisonment following a fatal collision which killed a motorcyclist.

DuPlessis appeared at Chester Crown Court after admitting causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs and perverting the course of justice.

The court heard that he was impaired by drugs when the fatal collision occurred and subsequently attempted to mislead investigators about his involvement.

His actions left the victim’s family dealing not only with their bereavement but also the consequences of his attempts to obstruct the investigation.

DuPlessis will also face a lengthy driving disqualification following his release.

The three unrelated cases concluded before courts in different parts of the country this week, with substantial custodial sentences imposed for offending ranging from serious sexual violence to interference with the criminal justice system and fatal driving.