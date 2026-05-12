Three Men Jailed Over Violent Medway Services Parking Dispute

Three Romanian men have been jailed after a heated parking space dispute near the M2 at Medway Services on Saturday 28 February 2026 escalated into violence. The incident involved Bogdan Joja, 32, his father Traian Joja, 56, and Simion Rafaila, 25, attacking two other lorry drivers who refused to move from a reserved parking spot.

Parking Space Clash

Bogdan stopped his lorry and saved the parking space next to him for his father. When two men parked there against their wishes, tensions rose sharply as Traian confronted them. An argument quickly turned physical.

Violent Assault Unfolds

Traian pinned one victim by the throat against his lorry while Bogdan and Rafaila punched him repeatedly in the head. The victim collapsed, suffering a seizure. His associate was also attacked, and both fled the scene with broken bones and bruises before being treated in the hospital.

Police Action And Court Outcome

Officers arrested the three men, all Romanian nationals with no fixed address. They were charged with affray, with Bogdan additionally charged with grievous bodily harm. All pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court.

Sentencing Details

On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, Bogdan was sentenced to 12 months in prison. His father, Traian and Rafaila received seven-month sentences each for their roles in the violent confrontation.