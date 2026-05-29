Yurii Muzyka Jailed for Life for Greenwich Ex-Girlfriend Murder

A 34-year-old man, Yurii Muzyka, has been jailed for life after stabbing his ex-girlfriend Halyna Hoisan, 29, to death in her Greenwich flat last August. The Metropolitan Police led the investigation into the fatal attack, which took place despite Muzyka being under a non-molestation order to protect Halyna.

Brutal Greenwich Stabbing

Muzyka repeatedly stabbed Halyna six times with a knife and took chilling photos of her lying in a pool of blood before stabbing himself. At the time, a court order barred him from contacting her due to his history of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Obsession Turns Deadly

Halyna had previously escaped Muzyka and secured the non-molestation order in April 2025 after suffering stalking and harassment. Muzyka obsessively researched methods to kill, bought a knife, and forced his way into her home armed with a knife and a chisel.

Victim’s Family Speaks Out

Halyna’s mother, Svitlana Hoisan, gave a heartfelt statement describing the loss of her only child, praising Halyna’s kindness and resilience while expressing the deep pain caused by her tragic death.

Police Praise Conviction

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Franklin commended the police investigation and said the conviction highlights the Met Police’s commitment to tackling violence against women and ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice.

Court Evidence Revealed

Prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC detailed the sequence of the attack and presented evidence from Muzyka’s phone, including videos revealing jealousy and hatred, spyware, and numerous knife photos. Muzyka was found guilty of murder and possession of an offensive weapon, receiving a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years.