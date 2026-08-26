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ARREST MADE Man arrested and power tools recovered after reports of suspicious activity in Gravesend

Man arrested and power tools recovered after reports of suspicious activity in Gravesend

A man has been arrested and a haul of power tools recovered after police were called to reports of people attempting to get into vehicles in Gravesend.

Kent Police was called to a car park in Wrotham Road at around 11.30pm on Monday, 24 August, following reports of men acting suspiciously and trying to gain access to vehicles.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the surrounding area before locating a suspect.

The man was arrested and police said gloves were found in his possession.

A quantity of power tools and equipment was also discovered nearby, including a reciprocating saw, battery chargers, cables and a tool bag.

A 27-year-old man from Gravesend was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, going equipped for theft, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

He has since been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/140339/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kent Police has also published advice for motorists on protecting tools and other property kept inside vehicles.

Kent Police – Prevent theft from a vehicle

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