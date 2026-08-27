Man charged with arson after early-morning Gillingham house fire

A man has been charged with arson following an investigation into a suspected deliberate house fire in Gillingham.

Kent Police attended the blaze at a property in Canterbury Street at around 5.30am on Wednesday, August 12.

Officers believed the fire had been started deliberately and launched an investigation.

Following enquiries, police arrested a man in connection with the incident.

John Pearson, 44, of no fixed address, has since been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Pearson appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 25, where he was released on court bail.

He is due to appear again on Monday, September 21.

Kent Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are continuing, including efforts to establish the identity of the property’s owner.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/132266/26.