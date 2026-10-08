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INJUSTICE Mother says family feels ‘failed’ after boy who stabbed daughter avoids custody

Mother says family feels ‘failed’ after boy who stabbed daughter avoids custody

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was repeatedly stabbed by a boy after rejecting his advances has criticised the sentence handed to him, saying her family feels “failed” by the justice system.

The boy, also 14, attacked the girl inside a shop in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, on March 15 after becoming obsessed with her, a court heard.

He had previously used fake social media accounts to contact her after she rejected his advances.

Gloucestershire Police said the teenager waited near the shop before following the girl inside while carrying a kitchen knife concealed in his jeans.

Girl repeatedly stabbed inside shop

CCTV showed the boy approaching the girl before attacking her with the knife.

The victim suffered cuts to her neck, face and hands and bruising to her back.

A shopkeeper who intervened and tried to pull the attacker away was also injured.

The girl managed to escape and seek help, while police later arrested the boy nearby and recovered a knife.

Teenager avoids custodial sentence

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

At Bristol Crown Court, sitting as a youth court, he was given a 12-month referral order and a three-year restraining order.

A referral order requires a young offender to work with a youth offender panel and agree a programme aimed at addressing their offending behaviour.

Mother says family feels ‘incredibly let down’

Speaking following the sentencing, the girl’s mother said she was angry that the teenager had not received a custodial sentence.

She said the family felt “incredibly let down” and wanted greater protection for her daughter.

The mother described the decision as “disgraceful” and said the attack had not been a minor offence.

Victim left suffering nightmares

The court heard the attack had had a lasting effect on the girl.

In a victim personal statement, she described suffering nightmares, becoming nervous when outside and flinching when people raised their hands near her.

She said she no longer felt comfortable going out alone and feared the attack would affect her ability to trust people.

Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher, of Gloucestershire Police, previously described the incident as a “frenzied attack” and said the victim had been fortunate not to suffer fatal injuries.

The boy remains subject to the referral order and restraining order imposed by the court.

 

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