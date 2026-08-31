Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after man found dead in rural Suffolk caravan

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in rural Suffolk caravan

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead inside a caravan in a small rural Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called to a static caravan in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, at around 12.52am on Saturday, 29 August.

A man was found dead inside the caravan and a 31-year-old man was arrested later the same day on suspicion of murder.

Suffolk Police said the death is being treated as an isolated incident and confirmed that the two men were known to each other.

The incident has shocked residents in the normally quiet village.

Kevan McCormack told the East Anglian Daily Times: “It’s a worry. You don’t expect that in a place like this. It’s just a surprise more than anything else.”

Resident Michael Allum said: “When I heard the news, I thought: ‘We can’t have had a murder in our village.’”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, described the death as “awful”, adding: “You don’t expect that to happen in a tiny village, it’s frightening and a shock.”

Another resident said they were “shocked” that such an incident had happened in “peaceful Bromeswell”.

Police investigation continues

Police have cordoned off the caravan while detectives carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

The investigation remains at an early stage and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has information which could assist detectives to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/51176/26.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent search for missing 69-year-old after belongings found on Bembridge Beach

BEACH FIND Urgent search for missing 69-year-old after belongings found on Bembridge Beach

Missing Persons, UK News
Two men sentenced over roles in £266m money laundering operation

DIRTY MONEY Two men sentenced over roles in £266m money laundering operation

Court News, UK News
Two men arrested after serious assault outside McDonald’s in Swindon

TWO ARRESTED Two men arrested after serious assault outside McDonald’s in Swindon

Crime, UK News
Boy, 11, seriously injured after falling from e-scooter in Bradford

E SCOOTER Boy, 11, seriously injured after falling from e-scooter in Bradford

UK News
Seven dead after passenger ferry carrying 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

MULTIPLE DEATHS Seven dead after passenger ferry carrying 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

UK News
Police cordon Swindon town centre amid reports of serious assault near McDonald’s

KNIFE ATTACK Police cordon Swindon town centre amid reports of serious assault near McDonald’s

UK News

RESCUE OPERATION Passenger vessel carrying 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

UK News
Two missing after French fishing vessel sinks in English Channel as major search continues

THREEE RESCUE TWO MISSING Two missing after French fishing vessel sinks in English Channel as major search continues

UK News
Arkansas trooper filmed pulling passenger by dreadlocks and punching him after 130mph police chase

OFFCIER UNDER FIRE Arkansas trooper filmed pulling passenger by dreadlocks and punching him after 130mph police chase

UK News
French fishing vessel sinks with five people on board as huge search launched off Plymouth

MASSIVE AIR SEARCH French fishing vessel sinks with five people on board as huge search launched off Plymouth

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

TRAVEL UPDATE Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

Travel News, UK News
Father-of-four died from stab wound to neck following Ramsgate Harbour attack

NAMWS AND PICTURED Father-of-four died from stab wound to neck following Ramsgate Harbour attack

UK News
Air ambulance lands in West Swindon after person collapses in Eastleaze

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Air ambulance lands in West Swindon after person collapses in Eastleaze

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Van allegedly driven the wrong way along A20 before major police pursuit ends in Mottingham

POLICE PURSUIT Van allegedly driven the wrong way along A20 before major police pursuit ends in Mottingham

UK News
Urgent search for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home in Medway

FIND WDWIN Urgent search for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home in Medway

Missing Persons, UK News
Government ‘ignored five pleas for help’ before Middlesbrough violence and fatal A66 crash

MIDDLESBROUGH UPDATE Government ‘ignored five pleas for help’ before Middlesbrough violence and fatal A66 crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Maidstone

FIND HER Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Maidstone

Missing Persons, UK News
PC Andrew Harper’s killers to remain behind bars after early release rules changed

KEPT BEHIND BARS PC Andrew Harper’s killers to remain behind bars after early release rules changed

UK News
More than 20 hikers missing after flash floods tear through Grand Canyon

FLASH FLOODING More than 20 hikers missing after flash floods tear through Grand Canyon

UK News
Watch Live