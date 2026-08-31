Murder investigation launched after man found dead in rural Suffolk caravan

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead inside a caravan in a small rural Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called to a static caravan in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, at around 12.52am on Saturday, 29 August.

A man was found dead inside the caravan and a 31-year-old man was arrested later the same day on suspicion of murder.

Suffolk Police said the death is being treated as an isolated incident and confirmed that the two men were known to each other.

The incident has shocked residents in the normally quiet village.

Kevan McCormack told the East Anglian Daily Times: “It’s a worry. You don’t expect that in a place like this. It’s just a surprise more than anything else.”

Resident Michael Allum said: “When I heard the news, I thought: ‘We can’t have had a murder in our village.’”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, described the death as “awful”, adding: “You don’t expect that to happen in a tiny village, it’s frightening and a shock.”

Another resident said they were “shocked” that such an incident had happened in “peaceful Bromeswell”.

Police investigation continues

Police have cordoned off the caravan while detectives carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

The investigation remains at an early stage and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has information which could assist detectives to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/51176/26.