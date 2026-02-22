Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

Mystery Death Shuts Down Iceland Car Park in Slough

  Woman Found Dead, Police Investigate A woman was found dead in a supermarket car...

Published: 9:32 am February 22, 2026
Updated: 9:32 am February 22, 2026

 

Woman Found Dead, Police Investigate

A woman was found dead in a supermarket car park in Slough today, sparking a serious police probe. Emergency crews were called to the Iceland store’s Montrose Avenue car park at around 2.30pm after reports raised concerns for her welfare.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 42-year-old woman. Thames Valley Police have confirmed the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a full investigation is underway.

 

Forensic Teams and Police Swarm the Scene

A blue and white forensic tent now covers the area while a large police cordon pins off the car park from the public. Specialist officers and crime scene investigators are combing the site, speaking with witnesses, and scouring CCTV from nearby businesses.

 

Residents and shoppers described the huge police presence as “shocking” and “deeply concerning.” The scene remained sealed off late into the evening with ongoing examinations.

Identity Withheld, Family Supported

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity. No arrests have been confirmed as the investigation continues. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said:

“We are preparing a file for the coroner after an unexplained but non-suspicious death in Slough yesterday (21/2). A 42-year-old woman was sadly found dead in a car in a car park in Montrose Avenue at around 2.30pm. Her next of kin are aware, and we have offered them our support at this difficult time.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Thames Valley Police once the incident reference is released. Currently, officers remain on site piecing together what happened in this disturbing case. Stay tuned for updates.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man ‘Date Rapes’ Himself in Bizarre Pewsey Car Park Incident

UK News

HORROR STABBING Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News

TRIPLE STABBING ONE DEAD Teen killed in brutal stabbing outside Smethwick mosque

UK News

MIDNIGHT INFERNO Deadly Cruise Ship Blaze: One Dead, Four Injured in Midnight Inferno

UK News, World News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

CALLS TO QUIT Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News

GANG ATTACK Late-Night Brawl Rocks Worthing’s Victoria Park

National News, UK News

VILE PREDATOR Online Child Abuse Group Boss Jailed for Over 11 Years

Crime, National News, UK News

PERFECT SON Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News

BABY KILLER Mother Found Guilty of Killing Baby Daughter in West Bromwich

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COACH SEX ATTACK Teen Charged After Shocking Coach Assault at M6 Services

UK News

Teen Charged After Shocking Coach Assault at M6 Services

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

FIVE ARRESTED Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

Breaking News

Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAVEL TURMOIL South London Train Chaos Sparks Rush Hour Havoc

UK News

South London Train Chaos Sparks Rush Hour Havoc

UK News

Fatal Head-On Crash Shuts A4 Near Marlborough

Crime, UK News, Wiltshire

Fatal Head-On Crash Shuts A4 Near Marlborough

Crime, UK News, Wiltshire

TRIPLE STABBING Teenager Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan in Smethwick

UK News

Teenager Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan in Smethwick

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MAJOR DELAYS M3 Shut After Police Incident – Two-Hour Delays Expected

UK News

M3 Shut After Police Incident – Two-Hour Delays Expected

UK News

MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS Deadly Blasts Rock Lviv in Coordinated Terror Attack

UK News, World News

Deadly Blasts Rock Lviv in Coordinated Terror Attack

UK News, World News

SUPERMARKET HORROR Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Slough Supermarket Car Park

Breaking News, Crime, UK News

Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Slough Supermarket Car Park

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live