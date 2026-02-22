Mystery Death Shuts Down Iceland Car Park in Slough

Woman Found Dead, Police Investigate

A woman was found dead in a supermarket car park in Slough today, sparking a serious police probe. Emergency crews were called to the Iceland store’s Montrose Avenue car park at around 2.30pm after reports raised concerns for her welfare.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 42-year-old woman. Thames Valley Police have confirmed the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a full investigation is underway.

Forensic Teams and Police Swarm the Scene

A blue and white forensic tent now covers the area while a large police cordon pins off the car park from the public. Specialist officers and crime scene investigators are combing the site, speaking with witnesses, and scouring CCTV from nearby businesses.

Residents and shoppers described the huge police presence as “shocking” and “deeply concerning.” The scene remained sealed off late into the evening with ongoing examinations.

Identity Withheld, Family Supported

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity. No arrests have been confirmed as the investigation continues. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said:

“We are preparing a file for the coroner after an unexplained but non-suspicious death in Slough yesterday (21/2). A 42-year-old woman was sadly found dead in a car in a car park in Montrose Avenue at around 2.30pm. Her next of kin are aware, and we have offered them our support at this difficult time.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Thames Valley Police once the incident reference is released. Currently, officers remain on site piecing together what happened in this disturbing case. Stay tuned for updates.