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WANTED Police hunt woman wanted over theft and burglary offences in Sittingbourne

Police hunt woman wanted over theft and burglary offences in Sittingbourne

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who is wanted in connection with suspected theft and burglary offences.

Chloe Almond is wanted by Kent Police and is known to have links to the Sittingbourne area.

Officers have urged members of the public who see her not to approach her, but instead contact police immediately.

Anyone who sees Almond or knows her current whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 46/136952/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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