Two Men Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Winson Green

Two suspects have been arrested after a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in...

Published: 9:03 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 9:03 am February 24, 2026

Two suspects have been arrested after a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in Winson Green, West Midlands Police confirmed.

Tragic Stabbing on Wood Green Road

Emergency services were called to Wood Green Road just before 9pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing. Paramedics battled to save the victim, but he sadly died at the scene.

Police said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.”

Murder Inquiry Underway as Forensics Investigate

A murder investigation is now live. Two men, aged 39 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Wood Green Road and the surrounding streets have been cordoned off, causing traffic disruptions. Forensic teams are scouring the scene while detectives review CCTV footage and carry out enquiries.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers urge anyone with information, including mobile or dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting log number 5652 of 23 February. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Additional officers will patrol the area in the coming days to reassure the community.

