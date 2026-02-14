Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Flames erupted at the Odeon cinema on St George’s Place, Canterbury, just before 2pm on Saturday, 14th February 2026. Fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue raced to the scene to tackle the blaze.

Roof Area Engulfed as Firefighters Battle Blaze

The fire is believed to have started in the roof area of the building. Multiple fire engines and a height vehicle were deployed to support the firefighters on site.

Cause Under Investigation as Cinema Remains Closed

The former venue has been closed to the public for some time. Kent Fire and Rescue have been approached for a statement, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.