Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

PROFLIC OFFENDER Worthing prolific offender jailed after admitting 46 offences including assaults on police

Worthing prolific offender jailed after admitting 46 offences including assaults on police

A prolific offender who repeatedly breached an order banning him from parts of Worthing town centre has been jailed after admitting 46 offences committed over a five-month period.

Matthew Greenaway, 41, of Clifton Road, Worthing, was repeatedly found intoxicated in the town centre and was involved in incidents including shop thefts, assaults, exposure and abusive behaviour towards members of the public and emergency workers.

His offending included multiple assaults on police officers, with Greenaway spitting at officers and, during one incident, attempting to kick an officer in the throat.

Greenaway appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 16, where he was sentenced to one year in prison.

46 offences committed between April and August

The offences, committed between April and August this year, included 15 shop thefts and 10 assaults on police officers.

Greenaway also admitted four assaults, including two involving ambulance workers, possession of a knife in a public place, exposure and two offences of being drunk and disorderly.

Seven of his offences involved breaching a Community Protection Notice.

The CPN had been issued to Greenaway in January and prohibited him from being intoxicated in Worthing town centre as well as preventing him from entering a designated area.

Despite the restrictions, Greenaway repeatedly breached the notice.

Paramedics threatened after finding Greenaway unconscious

On August 2, two paramedics were called after Greenaway was discovered unconscious on the floor.

When he regained consciousness, he clenched his fist and threatened the ambulance workers.

Another serious incident happened on June 13 when Greenaway was arrested for exposure.

During his arrest, he shouted homophobic abuse at one police officer before attempting to kick another officer in the throat.

A week later, on June 20, Greenaway attempted to headbutt and bite police officers and spat at them.

Officers used PAVA spray to safely detain him after he was arrested on suspicion of shop thefts and possession of a knife in a public place.

‘Repeated abusive and appalling behaviour’

Following the sentencing, Superintendent Andrew Saville said Greenaway’s imprisonment would come as a relief to residents, businesses, visitors and emergency workers who had been affected by his behaviour.

He said: “Greenaway’s repeated abusive and appalling behaviour while intoxicated in the town centre was simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We continue to work hard alongside partner agencies and businesses to identify prolific offenders and keep the community in Worthing safe.

“We also encourage anyone impacted by shop thefts and anti-social behaviour to report incidents to us, to help us build a clear picture of crimes being committed to allow us to target resources and take action where we need to.”

Greenaway will now serve a one-year prison sentence following his appearance at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Andy Burnham refuses to set deadline to end Channel crossings as he says Brexit has hampered cooperation

MR USELESS Andy Burnham refuses to set deadline to end Channel crossings as he says Brexit has hampered cooperation

UK News
Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

FIRST PICTURE Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

UK News
Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

UK News
Police appeal after burglary at Cuckfield property

MANHUNT Police appeal after burglary at Cuckfield property

National News
Tommy Robinson confronts man outside Basingstoke court after Danny Tommo hearing

SEEING RED Tommy Robinson confronts man outside Basingstoke court after Danny Tommo hearing

Breaking News, US News
Gang member jailed for life after orchestrating Dalston restaurant shooting

BURNER PHONE Gang member jailed for life after orchestrating Dalston restaurant shooting

UK News
College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

UK News
Inquest hears police use of Taser, spray and baton may have contributed to death of 92-year-old care home resident

TASERED BY POLICE Inquest hears police use of Taser, spray and baton may have contributed to death of 92-year-old care home resident

UK News
Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Chepstow

FAKE COP Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Chepstow

UK News
Child sex offender allowed back to home overlooking playground where he targeted children

BROKEN BRITAIN Child sex offender allowed back to home overlooking playground where he targeted children

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

RAPE OFFENCE Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

UK News
Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

FOUND GUILTY Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

KILLED THE WIFE Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

CASH INJECTION Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

UK News
Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

VIRAL BACKLASH Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

UK News
Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

SERVICE THANK YOU Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

UK News
Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

MOTORWAY DRUGS STOP Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

UK News
Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

BACK TO JAIL Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

UK News
Watch Live