MAJOR SEARCH AND RESCUE 10 Skiers Missing After Massive California Avalanche

Ten backcountry skiers vanished after a huge avalanche struck near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday amid...

Published: 3:16 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 5:18 am February 18, 2026

Ten backcountry skiers vanished after a huge avalanche struck near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday amid heavy snowfall. The group included four guides and 12 clients exploring the Sierra Nevada’s Castle Peak area near Truckee, California.

Large Avalanche Hits at 8,200 Feet

The avalanche hit around 11.30am at roughly 8,200 feet elevation. Rated D2.5 by the Sierra Avalanche Centre, it was a “large” to “very large” slide capable of burying or seriously injuring anyone caught in its path.

At least six skiers survived but remain stranded as rescuers told them to shelter in place. The other 10 are still unaccounted for.

Huge Rescue Effort Underway Amid Dangerous Conditions

Nearly 50 first responders are combing the treacherous backcountry. A SnoCat snow vehicle team has joined the search. However, blizzard-like conditions and fierce winds have made the rescue mission extremely difficult.

Steve Reynaud, avalanche forecaster with the Sierra Avalanche Centre, said the group started at Sierra Nevada on Sunday and was heading toward the Castle Peak trail near Boreal ski area, known for “numerous avalanche hazards.”

“An avalanche burying seven to 10 people would be a very large avalanche or a group in a bad location, or both,” Reynaud explained. “Survival drops off quickly if buried people aren’t dug out within 10 to 15 minutes.”

Storm Lockdown and Avalanche Warning in Effect

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office warned conditions remain “highly dangerous” with an avalanche alert through Wednesday. The relentless storm is dumping 4 to 8 feet of snow across parts of Lake Tahoe, prompting closures at several ski resorts.

Interstate-80 was shut down both ways Tuesday morning due to the storm before reopening under strict tyre chain requirements.

Reynaud added, “There’s no easy way for search and rescue to reach the site. Helicopter rescue is impossible with this weather. It’s dangerous and hard to move in all this new snow and wind.”

Backcountry Risks Under Spotlight

The Truckee Donner Land Trust’s backcountry lodge warned that usual routes carry “some degree of avalanche hazard.” The Sierra Avalanche Centre urged people to avoid travel in, near or below avalanche terrain during the storm.

Rescue teams working the scene include Nevada County Search and Rescue, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff’s teams, and Truckee Fire.

