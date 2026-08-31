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FLASH FLOODING More than 20 hikers missing after flash floods tear through Grand Canyon

More than 20 hikers missing after flash floods tear through Grand Canyon

More than 20 hikers and backpackers are unaccounted for after significant flash flooding swept through parts of the Grand Canyon, triggering a major search and evacuation operation.

At least 62 people were evacuated from affected areas after flooding struck on Saturday afternoon, causing widespread damage along popular hiking routes near Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch.

Authorities are now working to establish the whereabouts of more than 20 people believed to have been hiking or camping in the area when the flooding struck.

Officials are particularly seeking information about anyone who was travelling along the North Kaibab Trail between the North Kaibab Trailhead and Phantom Ranch.

The appeal also covers people who may have been staying at Bright Angel Campground or travelling through an area known as “the Box”, north of Phantom Ranch.

The flooding caused significant damage to infrastructure, with all pedestrian footbridges across Bright Angel Creek reported to have been destroyed.

The Black and Silver bridges, along with access to the Colorado River in the affected area, have also been closed until further notice.

The National Park Service said emergency operations remained ongoing as teams attempted to account for everyone who may have been caught in the flooding.

The agency said: “Grand Canyon National Park staff, in coordination with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, are continuing evacuation and response efforts and working to account for individuals who may have been in the affected area.”

Dramatic footage from the canyon showed muddy floodwater and debris surging through the landscape, while hikers watched the rapidly developing situation from higher ground and bridges.

Search and rescue operations are continuing, with authorities urging anyone who knows somebody who was in the affected part of the Grand Canyon at the time to provide information.

This is a developing story and further updates are expected as emergency teams continue efforts to locate those who remain unaccounted for.

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