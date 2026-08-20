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5 Easily Missed Issues That Could Affect an MOT in Belfast

5 Easily Missed Issues That Could Affect an MOT in Belfast

Most drivers know the obvious things to check before an MOT: tyre tread, brake performance, and whether any warning lights are showing. But there are several less visible issues that regularly catch drivers out at the point of test, not because they’re difficult to address, but because they’re easy to overlook during everyday driving.

A little forward planning makes arranging an MOT in Belfast much easier with Magowan Tyres. Here are five issues worth checking before the appointment.

1. Number Plate Condition and Legibility

Number plates are checked during every MOT, and failures here are more common than most drivers expect. The plate must be securely attached, clearly legible, and correctly formatted, including the right font, spacing, and background colour. Dirty or faded plates, missing fixing screws causing the plate to flex, or any form of tinted or obscuring cover can all result in a failure.

It’s worth giving both plates a thorough clean and a close inspection before the test. A replacement number plate is inexpensive and quick to arrange, making this one of the easiest potential failures to eliminate in advance.

2. Windscreen Wipers and Washer System

Wiper performance is assessed during the MOT, and blades that streak, skip, or fail to clear the screen effectively can cause a failure. Blades deteriorate gradually, which means the change in performance tends to happen without being particularly obvious during everyday driving.

The screen wash system is also checked; an empty reservoir is an immediate failure, and it’s the kind of thing that’s very easy to overlook. A couple of minutes checking wiper performance and washer fluid level before the test gets rid of two easy failure points.

3. Horn Function

The horn is one of the quickest MOT checks, but one that drivers hardly ever test themselves in between services. A horn that does not sound, that sounds intermittently, or that has an odd tone can cause a failure.

A quick driveway test before the appointment shows it’s working properly. If not, the fault is usually simple and inexpensive to fix, far less inconvenient than finding the problem at the test centre.

4. Interior Mirror Security and Condition

The MOT test includes the interior rear-view mirror. A mirror that is cracked, loose or obstructing the driver’s vision will cause a failure. This is especially easy to overlook as a slightly misplaced or chipped edge mirror may look okay when you are driving normally but could still be a problem in the test.

It only takes seconds to check the mirror for security and damage. If it has been knocked or feels loose, it is a minor job to reattach or replace it before the test and will prevent an avoidable result.

5. Fuel Cap Seal and Emissions Preparation

The emissions are tested during an MOT in Belfast, and a poorly sealing fuel cap can affect the result by allowing vapour to escape and influencing the readings. Most drivers would never think to check this, but make sure the fuel cap is sealing properly before the test.

It is also worth making sure the engine is properly warmed up before the appointment. Coming in with a cold engine can give you emissions readings that are not representative of the car’s actual condition and might cause you an unnecessary failure. Before the test, drive for a short distance to bring the engine to its normal operating temperature, which will give the best conditions for an accurate reading.

None of these things is hard to fix; it’s just a matter of knowing to look for them before the test rather than finding out about them during it. A quick walkaround check of these five areas, alongside the more familiar tyre and light checks, gives the car the best chance of a clean result at its MOT in Belfast first time.

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