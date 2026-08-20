Boy, 14, dies after Portsmouth bus crash as police investigation continues

A 14-year-old boy has died in hospital after being critically injured in a collision involving a bus in Portsmouth.

Emergency services were called to The Hard in Portsmouth at around 4.25pm on Monday, August 17, following reports of a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.

The pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police have now confirmed that the teenager has sadly died from his injuries.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

A police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since sadly passed away. His family are being supported by specialist officers.”

Bus driver arrested

A 39-year-old man from Portsmouth, who was driving the bus, was previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was subsequently released on police bail until November 17 while officers continue their investigation.

Police are now renewing their appeal for witnesses and footage as enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision continue.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from motorists with dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV which may have captured the collision or events immediately beforehand.

Police added: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to ask anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information for us, including relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, to please call 101 quoting reference 44260399748.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting 44260399748.