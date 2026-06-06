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FATAL INCIDENT 59-Year-Old Man Dies After Pedestrian Incident on A27 Near Hove

59-Year-Old Man Dies After Pedestrian Incident on A27 Near Hove

A 59-year-old man tragically died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A27 near Hove on Friday morning, 6 June. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Dyke Road roundabouts at around 9.15am. The A27 was closed in both directions for several hours as police conducted initial investigations into the incident.

Emergency Response

Ambulance and police teams arrived swiftly after reports to ensure medical assistance and secure the scene. Despite efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the location.

Road Closure Impact

The A27 was completely shut in both directions around the Dyke Road area, causing significant delays during the morning rush hour. Authorities advised drivers to seek alternative routes.

Despite Collision

Officers have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. Witnesses are encouraged to come forward with any information.

Community Reaction

Local residents expressed shock and sadness following the fatal incident on a busy stretch of road frequently used by commuters and pedestrians alike.

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