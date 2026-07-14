Aberdeen University investigates employee over social media posts celebrating Ann Widdecombe’s death

An employee at the University of Aberdeen is being investigated after posting messages on social media celebrating the death of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe and saying she hoped it had been “extremely painful”. Heather Herbert, who works as a web developer at the university, came under fire after posting comments on the social media platform Bluesky following Widdecombe’s death. In one post, Herbert wrote: “Some good news for once. I hope it was an extremely painful death.” She later added: “I hope she was handcuffed to the bed as she screamed in agony.” The comments have prompted widespread criticism online and an internal investigation by the university.

Refuses to apologise

Despite the backlash, Herbert has refused to delete the posts or apologise for them. Speaking after being contacted by media outlets, she said she had received numerous death threats in response to her comments but insisted she was “not a hypocrite”. She said: “I’m not a hypocrite, the manner of her death does change how I feel about her. “Obviously I don’t want to see anyone murdered but I’m not sad she’s dead. “University of Aberdeen – what’s it got to do with them?” Questioning why her employer was involved, she added: “If you go out and get a drink on a Friday night and break a glass, is it the Metro’s fault?”

Reference to Widdecombe’s prison policy

Herbert said her comment about being “handcuffed to the bed” referred to Ann Widdecombe’s time as Prisons Minister. She cited a long-running political controversy over the use of restraints on pregnant prisoners receiving treatment in hospital. During a Commons debate in 1996, Widdecombe defended the policy, arguing that restraints were necessary because hospitals were not secure environments and prisoners had previously escaped while receiving medical treatment. Herbert said the historical incident influenced her remarks, although she acknowledged aspects of the story remain disputed.

Free speech argument

Herbert also pointed to a speech delivered by Widdecombe at the Oxford Union in 2019, in which the former minister argued that people should not expect protection from offensive opinions. She quoted Widdecombe as saying:

“Nobody has the right to live their lives being protected from offence or from insults or from hurt feelings.”

Responding to the criticism she has received, Herbert claimed many of those condemning her had previously accused her of being overly sensitive. She said: “I do feel it’s somewhat telling that the death threats are from people who have for the last few years called me a snowflake.”

University investigation

The University of Aberdeen has confirmed it is investigating the matter. The institution has not publicly commented on the possible outcome of its inquiry. The posts remain visible on Herbert’s Bluesky account at the time of writing.

Murder investigation continues

The controversy comes as detectives continue to investigate the death of Ann Widdecombe. Police have confirmed a 28-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder while enquiries continue. The investigation into Widdecombe’s death remains ongoing.