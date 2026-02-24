The mobile camera is designed to catch drivers using mobile phones or skipping seatbelts. But it spotted something else—a driver holding their dog in one arm while steering with just one hand.

Police Say: “Not in Proper Control”

Officers slammed the move as dangerous and said it means losing proper control behind the wheel. The driver’s registered keeper has now received a Notice of Intended Prosecution.

Safety Message Comes with a Smile

Though police kept the tone light, the warning is serious. Holding your pet while driving is risky. An unsecured dog can act unpredictably and cause accidents.

Devon & Cornwall Police joked: