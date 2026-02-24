Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

The mobile camera is designed to catch drivers using mobile phones or skipping seatbelts. But...

Published: 2:43 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 2:43 pm February 24, 2026

The mobile camera is designed to catch drivers using mobile phones or skipping seatbelts. But it spotted something else—a driver holding their dog in one arm while steering with just one hand.

Police Say: “Not in Proper Control”

Officers slammed the move as dangerous and said it means losing proper control behind the wheel. The driver’s registered keeper has now received a Notice of Intended Prosecution.

Safety Message Comes with a Smile

Though police kept the tone light, the warning is serious. Holding your pet while driving is risky. An unsecured dog can act unpredictably and cause accidents.

Devon & Cornwall Police joked:

“When you’re in your Land Rover, leave Rover in the back with a suitable restraint. Driving your Ferrari? Keep your furbaby safe. Got your Shih Tzu with you? Don’t drop yourself in it… you get the message.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

NAMED AND PICTURED First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News

Duchess of Edinburgh Visits UK-Funded Somali Health Programme Ahead of International Women’s Day

UK News

CROYDON BLAZE TRAGEDY Man Dead, Another Critical as Police Launch Probe

UK News

BAIL BANDIT Man on Bail Over Racist Incident Arrested Again After Drug-Driving Ban

UK News

RAY OF SUNSHINE Tragic Wiltshire Crash Claims Life of ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Cameron Thomas

UK News

HOME OFFICE GOLD CARD TO STAY Afghan Fugitive Raped, Fled Austria, and Snuck Into UK on Multiple Fake IDs – Home Office Gave Him Permanent Stay

UK News

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

RISKY RESCUE Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News

HIT BY A TRAIN Tragic Fatality on London Rails Shuts Down Line

UK News

‘Croydon War’ TikTok Trend Sparks School Scare Across London

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHUTDOWN M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News

M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Stabbed Near Desmond Street in Shocking Evening Attack

UK News

Teen Stabbed Near Desmond Street in Shocking Evening Attack

UK News

CUT OFF Two Jailed Over ‘Charlie’ Drug Line Running Crack and Heroin

National News

Two Jailed Over ‘Charlie’ Drug Line Running Crack and Heroin

National News
MORE FOR YOU

HIT AND RUN Horror Crash in Coventry: Pedestrian Left Fighting for Life

UK News

Horror Crash in Coventry: Pedestrian Left Fighting for Life

UK News

DOG LEFT AT CRIME SCENE Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News

Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News

BIG SMASH M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News

Three Men Charged Over Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News

GRUESOME MURDER Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News

Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News
Watch Live