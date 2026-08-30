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UNEXPLAINED DEATH Air ambulance lands in West Swindon after person collapses in Eastleaze

Air ambulance lands in West Swindon after person collapses in Eastleaze

An air ambulance has landed in West Swindon following a serious medical emergency in Eastleaze.

Residents reported seeing the helicopter flying over West Swindon before it landed on a small area of playing field near Westlea Primary School.

According to eyewitness reports shared locally, emergency services were called after a person collapsed in the road in Eastleaze.

Police attended the scene and witnesses reported seeing CPR being carried out as emergency crews worked to treat the casualty.

The incident resulted in a road closure, with local bus services travelling to and from the West Swindon area reportedly diverted while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road has since reopened.

One witness has subsequently claimed that the casualty, described locally as a man, had died. This has not yet been officially confirmed by police or the ambulance service and should therefore be treated as unconfirmed.

UKNIP has approached the emergency services for further information.

This is a developing incident and further updates will be provided when confirmed.

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Topics :Ambulance

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