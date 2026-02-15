Watch Live
EPSTEIN SCANDAL UK: All of the Epstein files have now been released, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

Millions of emails, photographs and internal documents relating to the case against disgraced financier Jeffrey...

Published: 5:24 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 8:16 pm February 15, 2026
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

Millions of emails, photographs and internal documents relating to the case against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein have been made publicly available, Bondi confirmed in a letter to Congress dated February 14.

A definitive list of 305 high-profile individuals — including celebrities, business leaders and politicians — was published by the Department of Justice as part of what Bondi described as a full and unredacted disclosure under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA).

Officials stressed that appearing in the files does not imply guilt or wrongdoing, nor does it suggest involvement in Epstein’s criminal conduct.

‘No records withheld for embarrassment’

In the letter, co-signed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Bondi stated that the names appear in a “wide variety of contexts,” including emails, flight manifests, contact lists, business records and witness testimony.

The letter adds:

“No records were withheld or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

The release includes material connected to Epstein’s associate and convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, along with travel logs and internal Justice Department communications.

A-list celebrities named

Among the entertainers and public figures whose names appear in the documents are:

  • Beyoncé

  • Cher

  • Kim Kardashian

  • Bruce Springsteen

  • Jay-Z

  • Robert De Niro

  • Diana Ross

  • Melinda Gates

  • Tucker Carlson

  • Meghan Markle

Justice officials emphasised that many of the individuals were referenced only briefly or incidentally.

Political figures included

A number of prominent political names also appear within the records, including:

  • Donald Trump

  • JD Vance

  • Michelle Obama

  • Marco Rubio

  • Bill Clinton

  • Hillary Clinton

The Department of Justice reiterated that inclusion in the files reflects documentary references and not criminal charges.

Nine categories of disclosure

The material has been organised into nine sections:

  1. Jeffrey Epstein case records

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell case records

  3. Flight logs and travel manifests

  4. Individuals named in connection with criminal investigations

  5. Corporate, nonprofit, academic or governmental entities tied to Epstein

  6. Immunity agreements

  7. Internal DOJ communications

  8. Records relating to the destruction of evidence

  9. Documentation surrounding Epstein’s detention and death

Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

What was withheld?

Bondi clarified that only legally protected materials were withheld under Section 2(c), including documents covered by:

  • Deliberative-process privilege

  • Work-product privilege

  • Attorney-client privilege

She noted that privileged material was not “segregable” from responsive content in certain cases.

Public reaction

The unprecedented release is expected to fuel renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s vast network of contacts and raise further questions about the extent of his social and political reach.

Lawmakers from both parties have called for careful interpretation of the files, warning against drawing conclusions based solely on name appearances without contextual evidence.

The Department of Justice said the full archive is now accessible through its official records portal.

