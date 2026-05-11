Angela Rayner Backs Andy Burnham After Labour Election Losses

Angela Rayner has issued a stark warning after Labour’s heavy losses in this week’s elections, calling on party leader Sir Keir Starmer to take bolder action. Speaking publicly for the first time since the results, the former deputy prime minister urged the party to embrace local success stories like Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and criticised the party’s past decision to block his parliamentary candidacy.

Rayner Signals Last Chance

Following Labour’s significant drop in councillor seats across England and setbacks in Scotland and Wales, Rayner described the current moment as the party’s “last chance” to reconnect with working people. She emphasised that the party risks becoming aligned with the well-off unless it updates its policies to improve living standards and tackle inequality.

Calls For Leadership Boldness

While abstaining from a direct leadership challenge, Rayner called on Sir Keir Starmer to ‘meet the moment’ with fresh economic policies, including raising the minimum wage and devolving greater powers to regional mayors. She urged Labour to promote public, community, and cooperative ownership models, highlighting the need for a reset following what she called a failed agenda.

Pressure Mounts On Starmer

The heavy losses, including Labour’s poorest performance in Scotland’s Holyrood history and losing control in Wales, have intensified calls for change. More than 30 Labour MPs publicly want Sir Keir to resign or announce a departure timetable. Meanwhile, backbench MP Catherine West intends to trigger a leadership contest if she remains dissatisfied after Starmer’s upcoming speech.

Andy Burnham’s Parliamentary Return

Rayner expressed regret that the party had blocked Andy Burnham from standing in February’s Gorton and Denton by-election, calling it a “mistake.” Burnham, seen as a leading challenger to Starmer, cannot officially enter the leadership race without becoming an MP first, a hurdle his supporters hope to overcome soon.

Internal Divisions Exposed

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson defended Starmer’s leadership, warning against internal conflict and urging unity within the party. Meanwhile, Rayner’s own position remains under scrutiny amid an ongoing HMRC investigation into her past property purchase, adding complexity to any potential leadership ambitions.