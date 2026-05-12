Angela Rayner Secretly Seeks Labour Leadership While Publicly Backing Andy Burnham

Angela Rayner is privately canvassing support from Labour MPs for her own leadership bid while publicly advocating for Andy Burnham’s return to Parliament, Daily Mail sources reveal. The former Deputy Prime Minister is running a dual-track campaign amid growing turmoil within the Labour Party as Sir Keir Starmer’s position weakens.

Secret Leadership Push

Despite vocally supporting Burnham’s bid to fight a Commons by-election and re-enter the Commons, Rayner is reportedly texting MPs to gauge backing for her own challenge. A Labour insider said: “Publicly, she is pushing for Andy to come back, but privately she is ready to step in if he can’t get back in time.”

Non-aggression Pact

The pair are said to have struck a non-aggression deal: Rayner won’t oppose Burnham in exchange for a promise of the Deputy Prime Minister role if he becomes leader. However, sources stress Rayner is keeping her options open as Labour’s leadership crisis deepens.

Controversy And Challenges

Rayner’s ambitions are clouded by past controversies. She quit the Cabinet after it emerged she failed to pay £40,000 in stamp duty on a Hove property far from her Greater Manchester seat. The matter is still being investigated by HMRC. Recent reports of an embarrassing night-time stumble in Parliament have raised questions over her suitability for party leadership.

Labour Members Backing

Though facing resistance from some Blairite rivals, Rayner’s allies believe her strong grassroots support could help her defeat Health Secretary Wes Streeting, the perceived frontrunner, in a contest decided by party members rather than just MPs.

Fighting Starmers Leadership

On Monday, Rayner publicly criticised Starmer for blocking Burnham’s attempt to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election, calling it “a mistake that the leadership of our party should put right.” She has also called for bold economic reforms, including higher minimum wages, additional powers for regional mayors, and expanded public ownership — pledging these can be achieved within existing fiscal limits.