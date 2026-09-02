Another Bradford district pub closes its doors for good

Another pub has disappeared from the Bradford district after The Travellers Rest in Shipley closed its doors for good.

The pub, on Leeds Road in Shipley, has now officially shut, marking the latest loss to the area’s hospitality scene.

The Travellers Rest had been a familiar presence in the community for many years, serving generations of customers and local residents.

Its closure leaves another empty pub premises in the Bradford district and will come as disappointing news to regulars who used the venue.

The loss comes amid continuing pressures on pubs and hospitality businesses, with operators across the country facing challenges including rising costs and changing drinking habits.

For Shipley, the closure means another long-standing community pub has now disappeared from the local landscape.