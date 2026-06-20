Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HIT AND RUN Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

  West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a serious collision on Great Horton Road, Bradford, on 19 June 2026 at 2.17pm. The incident involved a 22-year-old man riding an electric assisted pedal cycle and a moped, with the moped rider fleeing the scene. The pedal cycle rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Serious Injuries Sustained

The 22-year-old electric cycle rider was hospitalised with severe injuries. Police have stressed the gravity of the victim’s condition, though exact details remain unconfirmed.

Two Arrested Over Incident

Two men aged 22 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Police Hunt Moped Rider

Officers are searching for the moped involved, believed to be a Sinnis Shuttle model. Witnesses who saw the moped before or after the collision, or who have dashcam footage, are urged to get in touch.

How To Report Information

Anyone with relevant information should contact the Western Road Policing Unit on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police live chat, quoting reference 13260347754.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CollisionPolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

VIOLENT ATTACK Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

UK News
Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

FIFTY INJURED Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

UK News
Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

MIGRANT JAILED Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

UK News

TRAIN CRASH HORROR Emergency Services Respond to Train Incident South of Bedford

Breaking News, UK News
Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

COACH FIRE Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Dean Harrold Goes Missing in Chatham

FIND DEAN Kent Police Appeal After Dean Harrold Goes Missing in Chatham

UK News
Kirklees Man Jailed For Manslaughter Of Victim At Former Brewery Site

FATAL DISPUTE Kirklees Man Jailed For Manslaughter Of Victim At Former Brewery Site

UK News
Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse and Blackmail in Georgia High School Case

SCHOOL SCANDAL Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse and Blackmail in Georgia High School Case

UK News
Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

PRISON MURDER Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Arson Attacks on UK Prime Minister’s London Properties

ARSON SENTANCE Two Men Jailed for Arson Attacks on UK Prime Minister’s London Properties

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

TEAM TURMOIL Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

UK News
Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

UK News
Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

TRAIN DISASTER Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

UK News
Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

UK News
One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

UK News
One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Italian Tourist Dies in Huge Fire at Viva Dominicus Resort Dominican Republic

RESORT BLAZE Italian Tourist Dies in Huge Fire at Viva Dominicus Resort Dominican Republic

UK News
Italian Tourist Dies in Huge Fire at Viva Dominicus Resort Dominican Republic

Italian Tourist Dies in Huge Fire at Viva Dominicus Resort Dominican Republic

UK News
Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

BIKE BUST Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

UK News
Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

UK News
One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

FATAL COLLISON One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

UK News
One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

UK News
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

TOILET TANGLE Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

HEATWAVE WARNING RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
Watch Live