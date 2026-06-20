Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a serious collision on Great Horton Road, Bradford, on 19 June 2026 at 2.17pm. The incident involved a 22-year-old man riding an electric assisted pedal cycle and a moped, with the moped rider fleeing the scene. The pedal cycle rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Serious Injuries Sustained

The 22-year-old electric cycle rider was hospitalised with severe injuries. Police have stressed the gravity of the victim’s condition, though exact details remain unconfirmed.

Two Arrested Over Incident

Two men aged 22 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Police Hunt Moped Rider

Officers are searching for the moped involved, believed to be a Sinnis Shuttle model. Witnesses who saw the moped before or after the collision, or who have dashcam footage, are urged to get in touch.

How To Report Information

Anyone with relevant information should contact the Western Road Policing Unit on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police live chat, quoting reference 13260347754.