Armed police and dogs search Bradford property during criminal investigation

Armed police and specialist officers with dogs descended on a property in Bradford as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police attended an address on Sunningdale in Allerton, Bradford, during the afternoon of Tuesday, September 1.

The operation prompted attention from residents after armed officers and police dogs were seen in the area.

Specialist officers search property

Police subsequently confirmed that officers had attended the property as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Specialist officers carried out a search of the address before the operation concluded shortly after 4pm.

Police have not disclosed further details about the nature of the investigation or whether anything was recovered during the search.

No information has been provided indicating that anyone was arrested during the operation.

Enquiries remain ongoing.