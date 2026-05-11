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DRIVER CHARGED Bin Lorry Driver Charged Over Death of 11-Year-Old Girl in Scottish Borders

Bin Lorry Driver Charged Over Death of 11-Year-Old Girl in Scottish Borders

A bin lorry driver has appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of causing the death of 11-year-old Elizabeth Bell in the Scottish Borders. The tragic incident occurred on 31 January 2024 shortly after 8am on the A6105 between Greenlaw and Gordon, near Elizabeth’s home in the Gordon area. The refuse vehicle was operated by Scottish Borders Council.

Serious Injuries And Death

Elizabeth, a pupil at Earlston Primary School, was airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh after the accident. Despite medical efforts, she remained in critical condition and died on 7 February 2024.

Driver Charged And Released On

David Maxwell, 35, from Galashiels, made no plea during his court appearance and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He was released on bail pending further examination of the case.

Community Mourns Bright Pupil

Following Elizabeth’s death, her schools, Gordon and Earlston Primary, paid tribute to her memory. Pupils and staff described her as a “bright, friendly, kind and caring soul” who will be “dearly missed”.

Support For Family

Schools committed to providing support to Elizabeth’s family, vowing to help arrange the best possible send-off for the young girl.

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Topics :Crime

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