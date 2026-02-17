Watch Live
MAJOR RESPONCE Blaze Hits Tenterden Home — 8 Fire Engines Race to Scene

  Kent Fire and Rescue Service scrambled a huge response after reports of a house...

Published: 10:30 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 10:30 pm February 17, 2026
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

 

Kent Fire and Rescue Service scrambled a huge response after reports of a house fire in Tenterden in the early hours of Tuesday, 17th February 2026. Eight fire engines and a bulk water carrier were dispatched to tackle the flames. Firefighters used both main jets and high-pressure hose reel jets to bring the blaze under control.

No Injuries, Cause Unknown

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the dramatic fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Partner Agencies Lend Support

  • UK Power Networks sent an electrical safety engineer to investigate any electrical faults.
  • Kent Police maintained scene safety.
  • South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) stood by for medical assistance.

Fire crews worked quickly to protect homes and community safety in Ashford’s Tenterden area.

