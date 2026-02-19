Bolton Council worker pockets nearly £900k from vulnerable benefits claimants

Shameless £900k theft exposed

A Bolton Council employee has been sentenced to four years and eight months after stealing almost £900,000 from vulnerable benefits claimants over eight years. Richard Shaw, 46, abused his role in the council’s financial protection team, siphoning off money meant for some of Bolton’s most at-risk residents.

Exploited the vulnerable, even after death

Shaw targeted the accounts of vulnerable clients – including deceased service users – and funnelled funds into nine personal accounts between 2015 and 2023. His high-spending spree included £53,000 paid to various women with cheeky payment notes like “treat” and “a**”. He splashed out on two luxury BMWs worth £120,000, a Ribble Valley holiday lodge, and nearly £18,000 on garden upgrades.

“Richard Shaw was entrusted with safeguarding the finances of some of the most vulnerable people in his community. Instead, he systematically stole from them over an eight-year period.” – CPS specialist prosecutor Stephanie Pendered

Arrest and investigation

Greater Manchester Police swooped after colleagues flagged suspicious account activity early this year. Officers seized Shaw’s luxury cars, computers, and bikes. A painstaking two-year investigation revealed £893,926 in fraudulent transfers.

“Shaw abused his position of trust within the council, transferring clients’ money to accounts he had set up in his own name.” – Detective Sergeant Daniel Sanchez, GMP economic crime unit

Council vows tighter safeguards

Bolton Council stressed that this was a shocking breach by one rogue employee and praised internal checks that eventually caught Shaw’s scam. All losses suffered by victims have been refunded and benefits restored.

A council spokesperson said: “Bolton Council has robust measures in place to detect, prevent and deter corruption. This crime was uncovered through internal safeguards. The sentence reflects the serious impact of Shaw’s actions.”

Shaw pleaded guilty at Bolton Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position. A proceeds of crime hearing is set to recover assets and reimburse the council.