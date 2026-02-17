A peaceful residential street in Plymouth was thrown into chaos today as bomb disposal experts were called to investigate a mysterious item. Locals were forced from their homes as police set up a 100-metre safety cordon on College Avenue, Mutley.

Man in 20s Arrested Over Firearm

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate during a search in the area. The police are treating the situation seriously, although no wider public threat has been identified.

Bomb Squad and Royal Navy Called In

Detective Inspector Kev Morley revealed officers found a suspicious item during the warrant that needed to be “made safe.” The Royal Navy bomb disposal team joined the operation to assess and neutralise the potential device.

“Our priority is the long-term and sustained protection of the public,” said DI Morley. “There is no wider threat at this time.”

Road Closures and Delays Expected

The police established a 100-metre exclusion zone around the scene. Connaught Avenue is reportedly closed, and a bomb disposal van remains on site. Plymouth Highways warned that delays are likely and promised to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

Residents within the cordon were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities continue to investigate amid heightened security measures in this typically quiet neighbourhood.