Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LOCKDOWN Bomb Squad Swarm Quiet Plymouth Street as Homes Evacuated and Man Arrested

  A peaceful residential street in Plymouth was thrown into chaos today as bomb disposal...

Published: 4:49 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 6:51 pm February 17, 2026

 

A peaceful residential street in Plymouth was thrown into chaos today as bomb disposal experts were called to investigate a mysterious item. Locals were forced from their homes as police set up a 100-metre safety cordon on College Avenue, Mutley.

Man in 20s Arrested Over Firearm

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate during a search in the area. The police are treating the situation seriously, although no wider public threat has been identified.

Bomb Squad and Royal Navy Called In

Detective Inspector Kev Morley revealed officers found a suspicious item during the warrant that needed to be “made safe.” The Royal Navy bomb disposal team joined the operation to assess and neutralise the potential device.

“Our priority is the long-term and sustained protection of the public,” said DI Morley. “There is no wider threat at this time.”

Road Closures and Delays Expected

The police established a 100-metre exclusion zone around the scene. Connaught Avenue is reportedly closed, and a bomb disposal van remains on site. Plymouth Highways warned that delays are likely and promised to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

Residents within the cordon were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities continue to investigate amid heightened security measures in this typically quiet neighbourhood.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIRST PICTURE

FIRST PICTURE Victim named and Pictured in Croydon stabbing tragedy

Breaking News

Tragedy in Spain: Five Teens Die in Apartment Blaze

World News
Met Office Issues Yellow Severe Weather Warning as Snow and Ice Set to Blanket UK

Cold Health Alert Hits UK as Snow and Flood Risks Grow

UK News

FATAL SELFIE Man Killed by High-Speed Train Seconds After Taking Selfie on Railway Tracks

World News
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

POLISH NATIONAL Blagger Sent Down for Faking Stabbing in Swindon

Court News

Police Shutdown Closes A20 Near Port of Dover

UK News

Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

UK News

Ghana to Lead UN Push to Class Slave Trade a Crime Against Humanity

UK News

GONE BUST Beloved UK Holiday Park, Complete with Golf Course and Shops, Goes Bust

UK News

MOWED DOWN BY UBER BIKE Romford Residents Shocked as 86-Year-Old Lady Injured in Uber Bike Crash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FAKE DELIVERY Gang Uses SMS Blasters to Flood London with Fake Delivery Texts

Court News

Gang Uses SMS Blasters to Flood London with Fake Delivery Texts

Court News

NOT LINKED Violence Shakes Streatham Twice in One Day: Teen Stabbed Dead After Afternoon Gunshots

UK News

Violence Shakes Streatham Twice in One Day: Teen Stabbed Dead After Afternoon Gunshots

UK News

TRAGIC FALMOUTH CRASH Cyclist Dies After Collision with Scooter

UK News

Cyclist Dies After Collision with Scooter

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

URGENT TESCO RECALL Tesco recalls Grape & Berry Medley over Salmonella scare

UK News

Tesco recalls Grape & Berry Medley over Salmonella scare

UK News

RISKY BEHAVIOUR Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

UK News

Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

UK News

LUCKY ESCAPE Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News

Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HORROR SMASH Shocking Head-On Smash Caught on Dashcam in Swindon Rush Hour Chaos

UK News

Shocking Head-On Smash Caught on Dashcam in Swindon Rush Hour Chaos

UK News

BUSTED Swindon’s Cocaine Kingpins Busted and Jailed

UK News

Swindon’s Cocaine Kingpins Busted and Jailed

UK News

NO GROUNDS Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News

Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News
Watch Live