Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

OFFICERS SWOOP Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

Drama hit Old Mill Road, Plumstead, just after 3.30 pm on Thursday, February 12, when...

Published: 10:04 am February 13, 2026
Updated: 12:21 pm February 13, 2026

Drama hit Old Mill Road, Plumstead, just after 3.30 pm on Thursday, February 12, when police rushed to reports of a knife fight.

16-Year-Old in Custody Over Offensive Weapon

Officers quickly swooped on the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of carrying an offensive weapon in public. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the tense incident.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

“On Thursday, 12 February at 15:35hrs police were called to reports of a fight involving a knife on Old Mill Road, Plumstead. Officers attended the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in custody. No injuries were reported.” – Metropolitan Police Spokesperson

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference CAD 4777/12Feb.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

UK News

SUPERMARKET SINGLES Asda’s Red Basket Dating Hack: Find Love While You Shop

UK News

DISASTER AVERTED Porter Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway at Halifax

UK News

Son Stabs Father in Brutal Knife Attack

UK News
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

TODDLER MURDER Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

TIKTOK TRICK Rapist Jailed After Teen’s Clever 999 ‘Pizza’ Call

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Major Crash on Northend Road Slade Green Causes Chaos

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STERN WARNING Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

SMASH AND GRAB Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

CHAOTIC SCENES Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GONE BUST Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

MOCKED ON LINE Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

OFFICERS SWOOP Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live