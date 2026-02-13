Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

Drama hit Old Mill Road, Plumstead, just after 3.30 pm on Thursday, February 12, when police rushed to reports of a knife fight.

16-Year-Old in Custody Over Offensive Weapon

Officers quickly swooped on the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of carrying an offensive weapon in public. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the tense incident.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

“On Thursday, 12 February at 15:35hrs police were called to reports of a fight involving a knife on Old Mill Road, Plumstead. Officers attended the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in custody. No injuries were reported.” – Metropolitan Police Spokesperson

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference CAD 4777/12Feb.