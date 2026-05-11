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POLICE STING Bradford Man Jailed for Child Sexual Offences After Police Online Sting

Bradford Man Jailed for Child Sexual Offences After Police Online Sting

  Michael Greasby, 57, from Bradford has been sentenced to over six years in prison after admitting multiple child sexual offences following a police-led online sting operation in West Yorkshire.

Online Decoy Operation

West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after receiving intelligence that Greasby was communicating online with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Unbeknownst to him, officers had set up a decoy posing as a child through an online child abuse group.

Evidence Unearthed

Officers arrested Greasby in March 2023 and seized all his digital devices. A thorough search revealed he possessed more than 250 indecent images of children stored on his phone.

Court Sentence

At Bradford Crown Court on 8 May, Greasby admitted eight offences, including attempting sexual communication with a child, inciting sexual activity involving a 13 to 15-year-old girl, attempting to meet a child under 16, and multiple counts of producing and distributing indecent images of children. He was sentenced to six years and three months imprisonment for his crimes.

Community Impact

The case highlights the ongoing efforts of Bradford’s Online Child Abuse Investigation team in protecting children and tackling online predators. Police urge the public to report suspicious online behaviour to safeguard vulnerable individuals.

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