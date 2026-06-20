Bradford Police Hunt After Serious Electric Bike Collision Injures Man

West Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a serious collision involving an electric assisted pedal cycle and a moped in Bradford on 19 June. The crash, which happened at 2.17pm, left a 22-year-old man seriously injured and he was rushed to hospital. Officers say the moped fled the scene and are eager to trace it as inquiries continue.

Man Seriously Injured

The 22-year-old rider of the electric pedal cycle sustained serious injuries following the incident. Immediate emergency response ensured he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Moped Fled Scene

Police confirmed the moped involved failed to stop after the collision. Witnesses reported the vehicle sped away, prompting the ongoing search.

Two Arrests Made

West Yorkshire officers have arrested two men, aged 22 and 27, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both remain in custody as investigations proceed.

Police Seek Moped Details

Authorities are specifically looking to trace a Sinnis Shuttle moped believed to be linked to the collision. Any information from the public could prove vital.