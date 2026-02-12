Fans and locals are buzzing after spotting the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” filming right on their doorstep. Speculation and excitement rippled through several Facebook groups where members shared their thoughts and guesses about the locations.

Where Is This Magical Spot?

Curious residents asked:

Cook and Matthews Sport, Chislehurst, wondered, “Where is that, please?”

wondered, “Where is that, please?” Jenna Smith guessed, “Filming Bridgerton locally?”

Siddy Matthews confirmed, “Blackheath.”

Jeremy Poole clarified, “That’s not local, it’s Rangers House, Greenwich.”

Ria Anderson beamed, “This is 5 mins from my house 😍😂”

Mixed Feelings on Local Film Shoots

While some are thrilled, others have concerns:

Marion Cunningham asked, “Who are the Bridgertons? Is it a good or bad sign?”

Sue Wood looked on the bright side: “Great, that means another series!”

Katherine Pagden confessed, “Would love to be an extra on one of these period dramas.”

Tony Banks vented frustration: “Oh no! Another drama where the wisteria on the front of the building flowers all year, just like Grantchester and The Forsytes. Does it annoy anybody else?” 😡

Local Excitement Builds Over Bridgerton

Fans are thrilled about the opportunity to see their town in the spotlight: