Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

THATS A WRAP Bridgerton Filming Causes Stir in Local Community

Fans and locals are buzzing after spotting the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” filming right on...

Published: 1:20 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 1:20 pm February 12, 2026

Fans and locals are buzzing after spotting the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” filming right on their doorstep. Speculation and excitement rippled through several Facebook groups where members shared their thoughts and guesses about the locations.

Where Is This Magical Spot?

Curious residents asked:

  • Cook and Matthews Sport, Chislehurst, wondered, “Where is that, please?”
  • Jenna Smith guessed, “Filming Bridgerton locally?”
  • Siddy Matthews confirmed, “Blackheath.”
  • Jeremy Poole clarified, “That’s not local, it’s Rangers House, Greenwich.”
  • Ria Anderson beamed, “This is 5 mins from my house 😍😂”

Mixed Feelings on Local Film Shoots

While some are thrilled, others have concerns:

  • Marion Cunningham asked, “Who are the Bridgertons? Is it a good or bad sign?”
  • Sue Wood looked on the bright side: “Great, that means another series!”
  • Katherine Pagden confessed, “Would love to be an extra on one of these period dramas.”
  • Tony Banks vented frustration: “Oh no! Another drama where the wisteria on the front of the building flowers all year, just like Grantchester and The Forsytes. Does it annoy anybody else?” 😡

Local Excitement Builds Over Bridgerton

Fans are thrilled about the opportunity to see their town in the spotlight:

  • Eleanor Gondhia said, “I had no idea they filmed it so locally! How exciting!”
  • Jessica Burnett asked, “Where is this?” eager to find out more.
  • Sue Wood expressed optimism for the series’ future.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

HOSPITAL ORDER Man slapped with indefinite hospital order after Brighton stabbing tragedy

UK News

JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Yoga Mat Delivery Unveils 1kg Cannabis Haul

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

UK News

STREET ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murder After Teen Killed on Sheffield Pavement

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FIRST PICTURE Young Man Killed in Brutal Campus Brawl at Lyon University

Breaking News

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OFFICER KILLED Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Four Men Jailed for Over 100 Years After Chasing and Shooting Victim in Wolverhampton

Court News

Four Men Jailed for Over 100 Years After Chasing and Shooting Victim in Wolverhampton

Court News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAIN PERV BUSTED Masturbates in Front of Woman — Then Tries to Silence Her

Travel

Masturbates in Front of Woman — Then Tries to Silence Her

Travel

EXCOP Ex-PC Caught Out: Gross Misconduct Proven at Charing Cross

Travel

Ex-PC Caught Out: Gross Misconduct Proven at Charing Cross

Travel

BRING HIM HOME Missing Teen from Maidstone Feared Near Canterbury

Missing Persons

Missing Teen from Maidstone Feared Near Canterbury

Missing Persons
MORE FROM UKNIP

SET FOR TRIAL Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Travel

Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Travel

FIND TAYLOR LOUISE Missing girl from Sittingbourne

Missing Persons

Missing girl from Sittingbourne

Missing Persons

PHONE DATA Pair sentenced for Edenbridge burglaries

Court News

Pair sentenced for Edenbridge burglaries

Court News
Watch Live