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ARMS SCANDAL UK Businessman Guilty of Illegal Arms Deals to Conflict Zones

UK Businessman Guilty of Illegal Arms Deals to Conflict Zones

David Greenhalgh, a 68-year-old British businessman from Croydon, south London, has been found guilty of illegally brokering the sale of fighter jets, missiles and assault rifles to conflict zones including Sudan, South Sudan and Libya. The verdict was reached on 11 June 2026 at Southwark Crown Court after a nine-week trial, following an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that uncovered deals from 2009 to 2016 without the required UK trade control licences.

Illegal Weapon Sales Exposed

Greenhalgh and his business partner Christos Farmakis, 48, a Greek national who remains at large, arranged the supply of ex-Soviet military equipment such as surface-to-air missile systems, anti-tank missiles, combat aircraft and thousands of AK-47 assault rifles. These weapons were destined for embargoed countries, violating international sanctions and UK licensing laws.

Use Of Forged Documentation

To conceal the true destinations, the pair used forged end-user certificates falsely claiming the weapons were headed to non-sanctioned countries. HMRC’s investigation revealed extensive efforts to disguise the nature of their deals and evade UK arms licensing controls.

International Arms Network

The men operated through Greenhalgh’s Airservices group, which had companies registered in the UK, Greece, North Macedonia and South Sudan, deliberately routing transactions abroad to avoid UK jurisdiction. Despite this, as a UK national, Greenhalgh was still subject to UK trade laws.

Official Statements

Edwige Hill, Deputy Director at HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “Greenhalgh and Farmakis showed a blatant disregard for international sanctions, seeking to profit from the illegal supply of weapons. These convictions are a clear warning that those breaching UK trade controls will face justice.”

Anja Hohmeyer, Crown Prosecution Service Specialist Prosecutor, added: “They treated the international arms trade as their personal business opportunity, knowingly evading UK licensing and falsifying documents to supply dangerous conflict zones. This conviction sends a clear message that the UK will prosecute arms trafficking offences wherever committed by those under its jurisdiction.”

Next Steps Attack

Farmakis did not attend the trial and efforts are ongoing with international partners to bring him to the UK to face justice. Sentencing for both men is scheduled for 22 July 2026.

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