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SCHOOL ATTACK Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

A 27-year-old Manchester teacher, Maysum Abdullah, was stabbed in the neck while protecting pupils during a triple stabbing at Co-op Academy Manchester in Blackley on Tuesday morning. The school was swiftly put into lockdown as staff detained a pupil armed with a knife. Emergency services treated Mr Abdullah before he was taken to the hospital.

Teachers Bravery

Maysum Abdullah stepped in to shield students from harm, sustaining a neck injury. His quick thinking helped prevent further injuries at the school.

Maysum Abdullah Attack

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Counter Terrorism Policing North West is leading the investigation. Officers continue to carry out searches and are exploring all possible motives, keeping an open mind.

14-year-old Arrested

A 14-year-old female pupil was arrested on suspicion of assault causing serious injury (Section 18) and detained under the Mental Health Act. She was assessed by health professionals and released back to police custody. She remains in custody in Manchester.

Victims Released Safely

All three victims of the stabbing have been discharged from the hospital with no serious injuries.

Community Reassurance

Chief Superintendent David Meeney said: “There is no information to indicate any further threat, and our local officers continue to be in the area. We are here to listen and to act, so please speak to our officers with any concerns.”

Initial enquiries have not classified the incident as a terrorist attack at this time.

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Topics :Crime

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