Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PROTESTORS JAILED Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

Three men involved in violent protests in Southampton over the murder of student Henry Nowak have been sentenced to prison. Darren Medhurst, 36, was jailed for three years and three months, while Callum Darch, 27, and Harley Haynes, 23, received two years and six months each for violent disorder at Southampton Crown Court on June 11. These sentences follow earlier jail terms for others who led clashes with riot police during unrest on June 2.

Costly Protest Unfolds

Around 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside Southampton police station on the evening of June 2 to protest police conduct linked to Mr Nowak’s death. The disorder left twelve police officers injured from bricks thrown by protesters, a police dog wounded, and a member of the public suffering a broken jaw. The policing operation cost £443,000 and the council £7,000 for clean-up.      

Violent Actions Caught On Video

Evidence showed Callum Darch hurling a bin, which struck a passerby and throwing objects at police officers surrounded by protesters. Darch, with a criminal record including assaulting police and weapons offences, expressed remorse in court. Medhurst was seen setting fire to a commercial bin and throwing tiles and cans toward police, while Haynes threw bricks and broken glass at police and bystanders.

Background To The Protests

Public outrage grew after police bodycam footage emerged showing the arrest of Henry Nowak, 18, who was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa. The footage showed Mr Nowak pleading he was stabbed while officers initially detained him under a false claim made by his attacker. Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years on June 1.  

Judges Demand Prison Terms

Judge William Mousley KC emphasised the severity of the offences, stating that only immediate imprisonment was appropriate for the violent disorder. In total, 21 individuals have been charged related to the protests, with ten already jailed. Additional cases, including Tyler Burley and Kamil Klonek, are pending sentencing and trial respectively.

Defence Statements

Darch’s defence highlighted his remorse and personal struggles overcoming drug abuse while raising his young son. Medhurst was described as a carer for family members and apologised for his behaviour. Haynes, diagnosed with autism, accepted full responsibility for his impulsive actions during the disorder.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Children Die from Measles as Cases Surge Across UK

MEASLES SURGE Two Children Die from Measles as Cases Surge Across UK

UK News
Tech CEO Loses Edinburgh Tribunal Discrimination Case Over First Class Flights

FEAR OF FLYING Tech CEO Loses Edinburgh Tribunal Discrimination Case Over First Class Flights

UK News
Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

SERIOUS SEX ATTACK Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

UK News
People Smugglers Exploit Irish Border for UK Entry Charging £7,000

BORDER EXPLOIT People Smugglers Exploit Irish Border for UK Entry Charging £7,000

UK News
Portsmouth Police Close Hartley Road Murder Inquiry After Testing

POLICE UPDATE Portsmouth Police Close Hartley Road Murder Inquiry After Testing

UK News
Ibiza Final Boss Nearly Has Chain Snatched In Manchester Before Fight

RING RUMBLE Ibiza Final Boss Nearly Has Chain Snatched In Manchester Before Fight

UK News
Dappy Hits Back at Baby Mum with Diss Track After HMRC Tax Claim

MUSIC FEUD Dappy Hits Back at Baby Mum with Diss Track After HMRC Tax Claim

UK News
Belfast Man Nearly Beheaded After Helping Attacker Move In

VIOLENT ATTACK Belfast Man Nearly Beheaded After Helping Attacker Move In

UK News
Man Stabbed Near Swindon Rugby Club Greenbridge Road June 2024

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Near Swindon Rugby Club Greenbridge Road June 2024

UK News
Belfast Firefighters Clash Amid Riots While Tackling Blaze

FIRE FIGHT Belfast Firefighters Clash Amid Riots While Tackling Blaze

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

CRIME CRACKDOWN Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

UK News
Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

UK News
Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

UK News
Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

UK News
Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

CRIME UPDATE Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

UK News
Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

ANIMAL RAID Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

UK News
Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

UK News
Fire Engine Safety Mirrors Vandalised at Brighton Preston Circus Station

CRITICAL RISK Fire Engine Safety Mirrors Vandalised at Brighton Preston Circus Station

UK News
Fire Engine Safety Mirrors Vandalised at Brighton Preston Circus Station

Fire Engine Safety Mirrors Vandalised at Brighton Preston Circus Station

UK News
Swindon Roofer Jailed for Illegal Waste Dumping Near Cricklade

WASTE CRIME Swindon Roofer Jailed for Illegal Waste Dumping Near Cricklade

UK News
Swindon Roofer Jailed for Illegal Waste Dumping Near Cricklade

Swindon Roofer Jailed for Illegal Waste Dumping Near Cricklade

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

STALKER JAILED Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

UK News
Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

UK News
Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

RIOT MISHAP Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

UK News
Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

UK News
Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

PROTEST MARCH Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

UK News
Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

UK News
Watch Live