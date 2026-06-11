Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

Three men involved in violent protests in Southampton over the murder of student Henry Nowak have been sentenced to prison. Darren Medhurst, 36, was jailed for three years and three months, while Callum Darch, 27, and Harley Haynes, 23, received two years and six months each for violent disorder at Southampton Crown Court on June 11. These sentences follow earlier jail terms for others who led clashes with riot police during unrest on June 2.

Costly Protest Unfolds

Around 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside Southampton police station on the evening of June 2 to protest police conduct linked to Mr Nowak’s death. The disorder left twelve police officers injured from bricks thrown by protesters, a police dog wounded, and a member of the public suffering a broken jaw. The policing operation cost £443,000 and the council £7,000 for clean-up.

Violent Actions Caught On Video

Evidence showed Callum Darch hurling a bin, which struck a passerby and throwing objects at police officers surrounded by protesters. Darch, with a criminal record including assaulting police and weapons offences, expressed remorse in court. Medhurst was seen setting fire to a commercial bin and throwing tiles and cans toward police, while Haynes threw bricks and broken glass at police and bystanders.

Background To The Protests

Public outrage grew after police bodycam footage emerged showing the arrest of Henry Nowak, 18, who was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa. The footage showed Mr Nowak pleading he was stabbed while officers initially detained him under a false claim made by his attacker. Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years on June 1.

Judges Demand Prison Terms

Judge William Mousley KC emphasised the severity of the offences, stating that only immediate imprisonment was appropriate for the violent disorder. In total, 21 individuals have been charged related to the protests, with ten already jailed. Additional cases, including Tyler Burley and Kamil Klonek, are pending sentencing and trial respectively.

Defence Statements

Darch’s defence highlighted his remorse and personal struggles overcoming drug abuse while raising his young son. Medhurst was described as a carer for family members and apologised for his behaviour. Haynes, diagnosed with autism, accepted full responsibility for his impulsive actions during the disorder.