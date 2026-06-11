Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

The Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, Councillor Bella Sankey, has issued a firm warning about a planned far-right demonstration set to take place in Brighton this Saturday. Speaking ahead of the event, she condemned the march as “unpatriotic” and aimed at stirring division in the diverse South East community. Sussex Police are coordinating with the council and local groups to ensure public safety during the planned protest.

Strong Message To Far-right

Councillor Sankey called on far-right groups to stay away, stating: “Don’t come. Your message of hatred is not welcome here.” She emphasised Brighton’s commitment to peace and inclusivity, reinforcing the city’s rejection of hateful rhetoric.

Diverse Community Pride

Highlighting Brighton & Hove as a city home to people of many backgrounds, Sankey underlined its cultural richness and unity. She pointed out the presence of 108 languages spoken locally, designating it a “City of Sanctuary” where diverse residents, including white, Black, Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, LGBTQ+ communities, refugees, and mixed-race individuals, live side by side.

Uniting Against Hate

Rejecting scapegoating of entire communities, Sankey stressed: “We know better than to blame whole communities for the actions of individuals. Difference is famously our strength.” The statement calls for solidarity and calm ahead of the weekend demonstration.

Police And Council Coordination

The council confirmed it is working closely with Sussex Police and community leaders to plan appropriate security measures. Authorities aim to protect residents, local businesses, and maintain order during the march. Residents are encouraged to stay alert and report any emergencies to 999 or hate crimes anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.