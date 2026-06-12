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SERIOUS SEX ATTACK Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

  Neil Allsopp, 48, from Ash Tree Road, Mixenden, near Halifax, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the serious sexual and physical abuse of a woman. The sentence was handed down on Monday 8 June at Bradford Crown Court, where Allsopp was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Brutal Injuries Revealed

The court heard harrowing details of the victim’s injuries, including multiple fractured ribs, a fractured spine, a fractured sternum, and that bleach was poured over her during the attack.

Victims Courage Highlighted

“The attack left me with physical, emotional, and mental affects. I constantly feel judged by what happened and if anyone says anything about what happened, I tell them that I survived; but I am not sure how.”

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

PC Alice Dalton of Calderdale District Police said: “We welcome the significant sentence of Allsopp. He deserves to be in jail for a very long time. The victim has shown immense courage and bravery in reporting these crimes to us. West Yorkshire Police take all reports of this nature seriously and will thoroughly investigate to get justice for victims.”

Support For Victims

If you have been abused and wish to report it or seek help, visit West Yorkshire Police’s sexual assault support page for advice and resources.

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