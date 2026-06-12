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FREE RIO Manchester Shisha Bar Hands Over Caged Macaw After Public Outcry

Manchester Shisha Bar Hands Over Caged Macaw After Public Outcry

A luxury shisha bar near Manchester city centre has agreed to give up a blue-and-yellow macaw named Rio after more than 10,000 people signed a petition and animal rights activists condemned its living conditions. Gardens, which promotes itself as a “luxury dining and shisha experience,” faced intense backlash within a week of opening when videos revealed the bird kept in a glass enclosure inside the venue.

Petition Sparks Action

The controversy began after the Gardens bar posted videos of Rio in a glass tank, following an earlier clip showing the parrot in a portable cage. The images sparked hundreds of concerns on social media, describing the setup as “completely inappropriate.” Vegan food blogger Paul Jennings alerted the London-based group Protect the Wild, which launched a “Free Rio” petition that quickly amassed over 10,000 signatures.

Bar Responds To Criticism

Management revealed Rio was purchased for £3,500 and housed in a specially designed £5,000 glass tank with ventilation and filtration, chosen to match their “natural environment” interior. They claimed the bird’s welfare was a priority, with chefs feeding Rio daily and an RSPCA inspection reportedly raising no concerns. The bar’s spokesperson said Rio’s living conditions met high care standards, quoting the RSPCA’s view that the bird was “cared for better than 99 per cent of parrots in the UK.”

Rspca Stance And Local Authority

The RSPCA confirmed it had visited following complaints but declined to discuss details, citing legal reasons. A Salford Council spokesperson announced officers would also visit the premises, urging anyone worried about animal welfare to report concerns to the RSPCA.

Animal Groups Praise Outcome

Gardens’ management now accepts that macaws “belong in the wild rather than kept as pets” and agreed that surrendering Rio would be in everyone’s best interest. Charlotte Smith of Protect the Wild commended the bar for prioritising the birds’ welfare and mobilising public support. Stephen Smith from the Manchester Animal Rights Network added that macaws are “highly intelligent” and easily stressed by noisy, crowded environments like shisha lounges.

“Today, Rio will be surrendered, and we could not be more relieved,” said Charlotte Smith. “10,000 people in under 24 hours showed Manchester that the public will not stay silent when animals need help.”

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