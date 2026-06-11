Major Warehouse Blaze Erupts in Brent Business Park Prompting Fire Response

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a substantial fire at a warehouse on Oxgate Lane, Brent. The London Fire Brigade responded swiftly after receiving 15 calls starting at 9.14pm on Thursday, 11 June 2026. Crews from Hendon, Willesden, West Hampstead, and neighbouring stations remain on site as emergency efforts continue. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

Swift Fire Brigade Action

Multiple fire stations across Brent and nearby areas mobilised rapidly to control the blaze. With 70 firefighters deployed, teams are working to prevent the fire from spreading through the business park.

Warehouse Involved

The fire has engulfed a commercial warehouse building located within a business park on Oxgate Lane. No reports have yet confirmed injuries or structural damage beyond the warehouse itself.

Ongoing Investigation

The origin of the fire remains under investigation by emergency services. London Fire Brigade officers are assessing the scene for any potential hazards or causes as crews maintain their response.