Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

During ongoing riots in Belfast sparked by protests against immigration, a protester was accidentally struck on the head by a brick thrown at a police van. The incident, caught on camera, shows the brick unintentionally hitting a fellow demonstrator standing nearby amid the unrest. The disturbance continues to attract police attention due to escalating violence and injuries.

Unintended Injury Amid Chaos

The brick was meant for a police van but instead hit one of the protestors, highlighting the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the confrontations. Eyewitnesses called for medics as the injured man was left stunned after the mishap.

Growing Violence In Belfast Riots

This clash is one of several recent violent episodes during protests, including where supporters have inadvertently harmed each other while directing attacks at police forces. The unrest centres on community tensions and opposition to immigration policies.

Similar Incidents Across Uk Protests

Earlier riots in southampton/" title="Southampton" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Southampton also saw protesters unintentionally injure allies, such as an incident where a man was hit by a wheelie bin thrown in the heat of the moment. These friendly fire moments underline the volatility and risks during mass demonstrations.

Police Maintain Vigilance

With repeated flare-ups and injuries, police officers are working to control the situation and prevent further harm. Calls for medical support at riot scenes remain critical to ensuring those injured receive prompt help.