Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

Homes and businesses in Kent and Sussex have been left without water or are facing low water pressure after two separate burst water mains. South East Water confirmed the incidents occurred on Lade Wood Hill in Sittingbourne, Kent, and Northlands Avenue in Haywards Heath, West Sussex. Repair work is underway, but no forecast for full restoration has been given yet.

Widespread Water Supply Issues

Residents in the affected areas are experiencing interruptions in their water supply while South East Water works to fix the damaged pipes. The company apologised for the inconvenience and assured customers that crews are working to restore normal water pressure as soon as possible.

Road Closures In Sittingbourne

To facilitate repairs in Sittingbourne, a road closure has been put in place on Lade Wood Hill. This is to allow engineers safe and unobstructed access to the burst main and is expected to remain until repairs are complete.

Repair Timeline Uncertain

South East Water stated that it cannot yet provide a timetable for when supplies will be fully restored. The company asked for patience, promising that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue quickly.

Customer Impact

The outages are affecting both residential homes and businesses, causing challenges for daily activities. South East Water thanks customers for their understanding during these essential repairs.