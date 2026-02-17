Watch Live
RISKY BEHAVIOUR Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

A cement truck driver thought he could get away with texting behind the wheel at...

Published: 12:07 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 12:07 pm February 17, 2026

A cement truck driver thought he could get away with texting behind the wheel at 50mph on the busy M25. Not on the Met Police’s watch!

Met Police Snaps Dangerous Driver

Officers from the Met Police Road Policing Command caught the man red-handed using his phone while driving. It’s a dangerous stunt that could cost lives.

Six Points and a £200 Fine for Risky Behaviour

The consequences hit hard. The reckless driver got six penalty points slapped on his licence plus a hefty £200 fine. A clear warning to others: don’t text and drive.

