Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

Drivers, steer clear of Beckenham Lane right now! A car has gone the wrong way, sparking major delays.

Emergency Crews Rush to the Scene

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade arrived quickly with cutting tools to make the vehicle and area safe. The incident happened around 11am on 17th February 2026.

Road Closures and Bus Disruptions

Beckenham Lane was closed briefly, causing a short bus diversion. Thankfully, no serious injuries are reported.

“I’m hoping everyone involved is okay,” a witness said.

Stay tuned for updates and avoid the area if you can.