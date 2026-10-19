A 34-year-old man from Chelmsford has been jailed for five years after being convicted of four sexual assaults involving a seven-year-old girl in Southend.

Francesco Raimi, of Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, was found guilty by a jury at Basildon Crown Court in August 2026.

The offences involved touching the child and took place more than a decade before his conviction. Reporting restrictions remain in place to protect the victim’s identity and privacy.

Five-year prison sentence

Raimi was sentenced by Judge Siew Loke at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, 16 October 2026.

Under the applicable release arrangements, he is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before becoming eligible for release on licence.

He must remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely and has been banned from working with children or vulnerable adults.

Indefinite restrictions imposed

Raimi was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The order restricts his contact with children and prohibits him from photographing anyone under the age of 18. It also imposes conditions concerning contact with girls and living in a household with a female child.

The restrictions are intended to control his activities following his conviction for the sexual offences.

Raimi will remain subject to the indefinite notification requirements of the sex offenders register and the conditions imposed by the court.